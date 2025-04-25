 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_golden_250424.jpg
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
nbc_pft_hampton_250424.jpg
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
nbc_pft_harmon_250424.jpg
Steelers don’t go QB, take DT Harmon

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills select CB Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:32 PM

The Bills have added a player to their defense.

Buffalo has selected cornerback Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Hariston, 21, was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection. He previously led the SEC in interceptions in 2023 with five.

He missed five games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, finishing the year with one interception, two forced fumbles, a sack, and five passes defensed.

Now he will join a Buffalo team that could use a boost at defensive back.