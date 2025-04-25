Bills select CB Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 overall

The Bills have added a player to their defense.

Buffalo has selected cornerback Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

Hariston, 21, was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection. He previously led the SEC in interceptions in 2023 with five.

He missed five games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, finishing the year with one interception, two forced fumbles, a sack, and five passes defensed.

Now he will join a Buffalo team that could use a boost at defensive back.