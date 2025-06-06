Bills sign DT Marcus Harris, release DT Devin Brandt-Epps

The Bills have swapped one defensive tackle for another on their roster.

Buffalo announced on Friday that the club has signed Marcus Harris and released Devin Brandt-Epps.

Harris was a Texans seventh-round pick in last year’s draft. He did not make the 53-man roster but was on the practice squad before Houston let him go in October.

He then joined the Patriots’ practice squad for the rest of the season, signing a futures deal in January before being cut in April.

Brandt-Epps had joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.