Bills sign K Matthew Wright to practice squad

The Bills have found a solution for their injury issue at kicker.

Buffalo announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Matthew Wright to its practice squad.

Wright, 29, appeared in four games this season for three different teams. He made one field goal for in one contest with the Titans, an extra point in one game for the Commanders, and was 4-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in two games with the Texans.

Wright was Jacksonville’s full-time kicker in 2021, hitting 21-of-24 field goals in 14 games while hitting 13-of-15 extra points. But other than that, he’s been limited to fill-in duty. Nevertheless, he’s connected on 60-of-68 career field goals (88.2 percent) and 45-of-47 extra points (95.7 percent).

Matt Prater aggravated his quad injury during the Bills’ Week 18 victory over the Jets. Michael Badgley had recently filled in for Prater for two games, but missed a pair of extra points.

Head coach Sean McDermott had noted on Monday that the team would have tryouts for kicker.

Additionally, the Bills have signed kicker Maddux Trujillo to a futures deal and released offensive lineman Richard Gouraige from the practice squad.