Bills sign WR Gabe Davis to active roster, place Curtis Samuel on IR

  
Published November 28, 2025 05:23 PM

The Bills made a roster move on Friday in advance of their Week 13 game against the Steelers.

Buffalo announced it has signed wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bills placed WR Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Samuel is required to miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return in Week 17 against the Eagles.

Samuel has seven catches for 81 yards and one touchdown this season. He missed the Week 12 game against the Texans and was already ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Davis rejoined the Bills’ practice squad from injured reserve earlier this season and was elevated in Weeks 11 and 12. He recorded four catches for 62 yards in those two games.