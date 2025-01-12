 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills take lead on James Cook touchdown run

  
Published January 12, 2025 01:45 PM

Bills running back James Cook is having a very big day today against the Broncos.

Early in the second quarter, Cook already has nine carries for 60 yards, including a five-yard touchdown run that gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.

Josh Allen also has 28 yards rushing and Ty Johnson has 12, giving the Bills an even 100 rushing yards.

The Broncos got things started with a Bo Nix touchdown pass, but they’re big underdogs for a reason: This Bills offense is tough to stop.