Bills take lead on James Cook touchdown run

Bills running back James Cook is having a very big day today against the Broncos.

Early in the second quarter, Cook already has nine carries for 60 yards, including a five-yard touchdown run that gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.

Josh Allen also has 28 yards rushing and Ty Johnson has 12, giving the Bills an even 100 rushing yards.

The Broncos got things started with a Bo Nix touchdown pass, but they’re big underdogs for a reason: This Bills offense is tough to stop.