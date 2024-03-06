Bills to release Mitch Morse, Deonte Harty

Add center Mitch Morse and wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harty to the discard pile in Buffalo.

NFL Media reports that the Bills will release center Mitch Morse and kick returner Deonte Harty as they continue to get their house in order ahead of the start of the new league year next week. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal are also getting cut by a team that will still need to do more work to get under the cap.

Morse was set to make $8.5 million this year and the Bills will get all of that cap space back. Harty’s release will clear $4.315 million and there will be over $4.625 million in dead money left behind, but they also picked up over $8 million in cap space with the moves involving the two safeties.

Morse joined the Bills in 2019 and he started all 87 regular season and playoff games he played for the team. Harty spent one year with the team and had 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown.