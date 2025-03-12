Bills trade CB Kaiir Elam to the Cowboys

The Cowboys needed cornerback help with slot corner Jourdan Lewis signing with the Jaguars and outside corner Trevon Diggs’ 2025 season in doubt after left knee surgery Jan. 23. They got cornerback help Wednesday ahead of the official start of free agency.

The Cowboys sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Bills for Kaiir Elam and a 2025 sixth-round pick, the teams confirmed.

Elam’s 2025 cap hit is $2.5 million, and they have the fifth-year option for 2026 of $12.7 million if they choose to exercise it.

The Bills made Elam the 23rd overall pick in 2022, but he has started only 12 games in three seasons. He has appeared in 29 games.

Elam has totaled 81 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed in his career.

In 2024, Elam 26 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.