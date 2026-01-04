 Skip navigation
Bills up 21-0 over Jets at halftime

  
Published January 4, 2026 05:52 PM

The Bills are on their way to sending Highmark Stadium out on a winning note.

Mitchell Trubisky threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half against a Jets team that looks as lost as it would against the Buffalo starters. The result is a 21-0 Bills lead after 30 minutes of play.

Trubisky did not start the game, but replaced Josh Allen after one snap. The Bills quarterback has now started 140 consecutive regular season and playoff games for the Bills.

Trubisky is 15-of-19 for 169 yards and the Bills have also picked up 81 rushing yards through two quarters. The Jets offense has managed 63 yards as they limp their way toward a fifth straight loss.