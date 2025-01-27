 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Bills use Patrick Mahomes’ lost fumble to take 10-7 lead

  
Published January 26, 2025 07:32 PM

The Bills have the lead.

The Chiefs were driving, at the Buffalo 23, on the doorstep of possibly taking a 14-3 lead. Alas, Patrick Mahomes fumbled while pulling the ball back from running back Isiah Pacheco’s belly. Defensive lineman Ed Oliver recovered for the Bills at the Buffalo 28.

The Bills went 72 yards in 10 plays, with James Cook scoring on a nifty 6-yard run by somehow escaping the attempted tackle of Charles Omenihu.

The big play on the scoring drive was Josh Allen’s 24-yard pass to Khalil Shakir to the Kansas City 6 on third-and-13. That allowed the Bills to overcome Mike Danna’s strip-sack of Allen at the Kansas City 37. Allen had a one-hand recovery.

The Bills lead 10-7.