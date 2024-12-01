Bills vs 49ers weather update: Snow covers the stadium, plows clearing the field overnight

Snow has blanketed Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. And more is on the way.

The Bills shared images on social media of the stadium and playing field covered in snow, with plows and shovelers working overtime to clear the field and the stands.

“Shoutout to our snow removal crews for getting Highmark Stadium ready,” the team posted.

As of early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting more snow during the day on Sunday, and snow showers likely Sunday night during the game.

There has been no indication that the NFL plans to change the schedule, which is for the game to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.