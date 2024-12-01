 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills vs 49ers weather update: Snow covers the stadium, plows clearing the field overnight

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:01 AM

Snow has blanketed Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. And more is on the way.

The Bills shared images on social media of the stadium and playing field covered in snow, with plows and shovelers working overtime to clear the field and the stands.

“Shoutout to our snow removal crews for getting Highmark Stadium ready,” the team posted.

As of early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting more snow during the day on Sunday, and snow showers likely Sunday night during the game.

There has been no indication that the NFL plans to change the schedule, which is for the game to kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.