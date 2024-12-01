 Skip navigation
Bills vs. 49ers weather update: Stadium is ready despite 23 inches of snow

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:38 PM

A massive snow storm isn’t going to stop tonight’s Bills vs. 49ers game in Buffalo.

Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills’ Highmark Stadium is located, saw 23 inches of snow. But the Bills have had staffers and volunteer shovelers hard at work to clear the area, and the State of New York has confirmed that the roads leading to the stadium are safe.

“The real MVPs!” the Bills posted on social media. “Our snow removal crews are working nonstop to get Highmark Stadium ready for SNF on NBC.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on social media that she’s confident the game can be played as scheduled.

“We’ve been in communication with the Buffalo Bills,” Hochul wrote. “They’ve been hard at work clearing snow & are prepared for lots to open at 4:20pm. Additional NYSDOT crews have been ensuring roads around the stadium are safe for traveling fans. We’re all excited for tonight’s game - Go Bills!”

49ers-Bills kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.