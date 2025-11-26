Bills waive Elijah Moore

The Bills signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Tuesday and they’re parting ways with another veteran wideout on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, they are cutting Elijah Moore. Moore, like all players released at this point in the season, is subject to waivers before becoming a free agent.

Moore signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason. He’s appeared in nine games for the team this season and has nine catches for 112 yards. He also has six carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Cooks now joins Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel, and Tyrell Shavers in the Buffalo receiving corps.