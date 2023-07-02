 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Focus on Cup drivers having clean restarts at Chicago
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 2: Orioles, Dodgers and NRFI Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Conor Daly will replace Simon Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio after massive practice crash

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Focus on Cup drivers having clean restarts at Chicago
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 2: Orioles, Dodgers and NRFI Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Conor Daly will replace Simon Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio after massive practice crash

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Birmingham Stallions win second straight USFL Championship

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 2, 2023 12:01 AM

The Birmingham Stallions have won the first two championships of USFL 2.0.

The Stallions capped off their second straight title run on Saturday night with a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12.

In two seasons with 24 total games, the Stallions have posted a record of 21-3 under coach Skip Holtz.

League MVP Alex McGough again led the way for Birmingham, with four touchdown passes and another 64 rushing yards. Receiver Deon Cain, the MVP of the championship game, caught four passes for 70 yards and three scores. In two postseason game, McGough threw eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He added 148 rushing yards.

Pittsburgh had an early 3-0 lead, but Birmingham went ahead 7-3 and never fell behind again, pulling away from a 14-9 halftime score to the final margin. The Stallions defense kept the Maulers out of the end zone; Pittsburgh’s 12 points came on four field goals from Chris Blewitt.

For the second straight year, the title game was played in Canton, Ohio.

The USFL initially debuted in 1983. Fox resurrected the league last year. The games are televised both by Fox and NBC. The championship game appeared on NBC and Peacock.

And so ends the relay of football seasons that started with the NFL, continued one week after the Super Bowl with the XFL, and concluded after a few weekends off overlap with the USFL.

The next step for USFL players will be to see whether and to what extent their efforts in the four-letter spring-and-summer league will result in tryouts and/or roster spots with NFL teams. McGough, a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, has done enough to at least get some consideration.