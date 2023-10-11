Blake Grupe is the NFC special teams player of the week

New Orleans’ rookie kicker made an impact in the team’s blowout victory over New England and now has been recognized for his performance.

Blake Grupe has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Grupe hit both of his field goals, each of which was longer than 50 yards. One was 54 the other 53.

He had the longest made field goal in Week 5. He’s also the first rookie kicker to make multiple field goals of at least 50 yards since 2021.

Coming off their 34-0 win, the Saints will take on the Texans in Week 6.