Bo Jackson enters Royals Hall of Fame

  
Published June 30, 2024 01:03 PM

Bo Jackson was one of a kind.

He could have been a Hall of Famer in football and baseball. He arguably would have been, but for a freak hip injury during the 1990 playoffs.

Even as a part-time football player, showing up after baseball season ended, Bo was a superstar. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry for his four-year NFL career with the Raiders. He had runs of 92, 91, and 88 yards.

Bo finished second in the AP offensive rookie of the year voting in 1987, despite playing in only seven games.

He nevertheless has landed in one Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the Royals added him to the franchise’s immortals. He got there with only five seasons in Kansas City.

We’re still waiting for another Bo Jackson. We might never see one again. He was rare. He was special. He could do anything — making him a marketing phenom for Nike.

Unfortunately for Nike, which is currently suffering through some serious economic issues, Bo don’t know arbitrage.