Bo Nix: I think the game has started to slow down a little bit

Broncos first-round pick Bo Nix is set to make his preseason debut on Sunday when Denver takes on Indianapolis.

The No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft, Nix said in his Wednesday press conference that he “couldn’t care less” that he was listed as the No. 3 quarterback on the team’s unofficial depth chart. And that makes sense, as head coach Sean Payton had all rookies listed at the bottom of their respective positions.

But Nix nevertheless said he’s feeling more comfortable as he gets more training camp practices under his belt.

“It’s starting to be kind of second nature as far as play calling, getting in and out the huddle, operation and that sort of thing,” Nix said.

“I think the game has started to slow down a little bit. I’ve started to feel very comfortable with the base install. There are a lot more plays that I’m comfortable with than not, so that definitely helps. The more I see on defense the better it’s going to get for me I think moving forward.”

As a quarterback selected in the first round, Nix is saddled with inherent expectations entering the league. But he said he’s not focusing on what folks outside the building may be saying about him and what he can do.

“Well one, it’s not looking at it, not seeing what everyone says and not trying to go out there and find it,” Nix said. “At the end of the day, nobody has a higher expectation than myself. Nobody has a higher standard for how I play than me. I think that’s just kind of the most important thing. You’re not falling back on those that are just seeing parts of it. Truly internally challenging yourself and trying to be the best that you can be. Most of the time, they can see a throw and they may know about 25 percent of what was actually going into that throw.

“I don’t necessarily want to put too much into the outside noise, and just continue to play my game. I think I learned along the way you’re going to miss one often, and so you just have to move on. I feel like I’ve been better at moving on and just not letting it bother me and affect the next play.”

So how is Nix feeling entering his first preseason action?

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m excited to get out there and play against another defense, and just go out there and execute.”