Bo Nix, Sean Payton both aiming for better performances in Week 2

The Broncos opened the 2025 season with a 20-12 win over the Titans, but there wasn’t a lot of happiness about the way they played en route to the victory.

Four turnovers were one disappointing ares, particularly because three of them were made by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, which led him to “thank goodness” for the play of the defense while speaking to reporters about the expectations he’s putting on himself on Wednesday.

“It’s not about the stats or it’s not about perfection by the outside, but it’s just, for me, a standard that I have for myself, and I know that I can be better,” Nix said, via the team’s website.

Nix’s execution was lacking, but head coach Sean Payton doesn’t think he did the quarterback any favors with his play calls either.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve called, but that’s one of them where I came away from it like, ‘I have to be a lot better,’” Payton said.

Everyone’s on the same page about what the Broncos need to do and Sunday’s game against the Colts gives them a chance to show that they are actually able to accomplish it.