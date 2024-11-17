 Skip navigation
Bo Nix’s third touchdown pass puts Broncos up 28-6 in third quarter

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:59 PM

It looked like the Falcons had forced a turnover on downs on the Broncos’ first possession of the third quarter, but a booth review brought bad news for the road team.

Officials ruled that Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey caught a pass, fumbled, and recovered the ball for a first down to overturn an initial ruling of an incomplete pass. That allowed the Broncos’ drive to continue and quarterback Bo Nix capped it with his third touchdown pass of the day.

Nix hit wide receiver Troy Franklin for a seven-yard score and the Broncos lead 28-6 with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

It’s Nix’s fourth-straight home game with 200-plus passing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns. That’s a good sign for how things are coming together on offense in Denver and a good sign for what the rookie quarterback can do over the course of his career.