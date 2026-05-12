Bucs OC Zac Robinson sees “huge, huge strides” for Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has talked about the heightened expectations that are coming his way with Mike Evans now on the 49ers and the team’s offensive coordinator thinks he’s up to taking more on his shoulders.

Zac Robinson used to coach Cooper Kupp with the Rams and he said on Tuesday that Egbuka has a very similar approach “just in terms of the way his brain works with the game of football and his natural instincts.” Robinson believes that will make it easy for Egbuka to slot into the offense that is being installed this offseason.

“He doesn’t have to change a thing,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s come back, he’s refreshed. He played a ton of snaps and obviously played a lot of college football leading into that season and played a ton of snaps [there]. I think Mek’s just going to take huge, huge strides. He knows the new terminology and is asking great questions. Mek’s just got to be Mek and do his thing and he’ll be just fine.”

Robinson said that the plan is for Egbuka to settle into the flanker role in the team’s base offense, but that his football instincts make it easy to move him around in order to exploit matchups and maximize the production of the passing game this fall.