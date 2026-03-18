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Boston Scott announces his retirement

  
Published March 18, 2026 03:17 PM

Boston Scott did not appear in a regular season game in either of the last two seasons and he won’t be trying to make it back onto the field this year.

Scott announced his retirement in a post to X.com on Wednesday.

Scott was a Saints sixth-round pick in 2018, but did not appear in a regular season game until he was signed off of their practice squad by the Eagles late in the 2018 season. Scott played in two games that season and two more in the playoffs to kick off a six-year run in Philly.

Most of that run was spent as a backup running back and occasional kick returner. Scott ran 302 times for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 71 passes for 566 yards and a score during his time with the Eagles. He had brief stints with the Rams and Steelers in 2024, but did not appear in anything other than preseason games that year.