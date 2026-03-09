Boye Mafe agrees to three-year deal with Bengals

The Seahawks are set to lose another member of their Super Bowl LX roster.

Edge rusher Boye Mafe’s agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to a three-year deal with the Bengals. Running back Kenneth Walker and safety Coby Bryant have also agreed to deals with other teams on Monday while cornerback Josh Jobe agreed to re-sign with the team.

Per multiple reports, Mafe’s deal is worth $60 million.

Mafe appeared in 65 regular season games and four playoff contests since joining the Seahawks as a 2022 fourth-round pick. He had 164 tackles, 20 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the regular season and he had seven playoff tackles. Five of those came during the team’s run to the Super Bowl title earlier this year.

The Bengals saw Joseph Ossai agree to sign with the Jets on Monday and Trey Hendrickson is expected to move on, so Mafe will be part of a new look on the edge of the Cincinnati defense.