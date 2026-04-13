Brad Holmes on Rueben Bain report: “We’ve known that for a while”

On Sunday, news emerged regarding draft prospect Rueben Bain’s involvement in a fatal car crash in 2024. It prompted crowing from some NFL insiders who claimed that they knew all about it — but inexplicably failed to do their job of, you know, reporting it to their audiences.

Regardless, it’s apparently old news. (I didn’t know about it, or you would have seen it here.)

On Monday, Lions G.M. Brad Holmes confirmed that his team was aware of the situation.

“We’ve known that for a while, so that doesn’t really change anything from our standpoint,” Holmes said.

If all teams knew, it really doesn’t matter. The fact that it has become public, however, could prompt some owners to become uncomfortable with drafting him in a premier spot. And he could potentially slide a bit.

Like Jalen Carter did in 2023. The top-five prospect landed at No. 9. And the Eagles had no qualms about taking the two-time Pro Bowler and 2023 defensive rookie of the year finalist.

It still remains amazing that no one reported it. It’s obviously newsworthy. Why didn’t anyone who knew about it report it?