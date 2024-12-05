Braden Fiske named defensive rookie of the month

The Rams have gotten strong production out of their top two draft picks in 2024 and now both of them have won a rookie award.

Defensive end Braden Fiske has been named the league’s defensive rookie of the month for November.

Fiske led all rookies with 5.0 sacks and six tackles for loss in November. He was the only player int he league with at least two TFLs in three games. His 5.0 sacks ranked No. 2 among all NFC players last month.

Through 12 games, Fiske has recorded 6.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Los Angeles’ first-round pick, Jared Verse, was the league’s defensive rookie of the month for September.

Fiske and the Rams’ defense will have a tough task in Week 14 as they’ll host the Bills on Sunday afternoon.