nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Braden Fiske named defensive rookie of the month

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:33 PM

The Rams have gotten strong production out of their top two draft picks in 2024 and now both of them have won a rookie award.

Defensive end Braden Fiske has been named the league’s defensive rookie of the month for November.

Fiske led all rookies with 5.0 sacks and six tackles for loss in November. He was the only player int he league with at least two TFLs in three games. His 5.0 sacks ranked No. 2 among all NFC players last month.

Through 12 games, Fiske has recorded 6.0 sacks with eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Los Angeles’ first-round pick, Jared Verse, was the league’s defensive rookie of the month for September.

Fiske and the Rams’ defense will have a tough task in Week 14 as they’ll host the Bills on Sunday afternoon.