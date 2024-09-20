 Skip navigation
Braelon Allen: I fell to the fourth round because I didn’t run in my underwear

  
September 20, 2024

Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen turned in a strong performance on Thursday night, carrying 11 times for 55 yards in a win over the Patriots. And he thinks he’s showing that NFL teams should regret letting him fall until the 134th overall pick in the draft.

Responding to a question on social media about why he fell to the fourth round in the 2024 NFL draft, Allen said it was all about his decision not to run the 40-yard dash, either at the Scouting Combine or at Wisconsin’s Pro Day.

“Everyone wanted to see me run in my underwear to decide if I was a good football player,” Allen said.

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, running fast in a straight line isn’t necessarily Allen’s strong suit, and he was still recovering from a college ankle injury that made him decide not to get tested in the 40. That may have affected his draft stock, but it’s a distant memory now that he’s in the league.