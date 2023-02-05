Brandon Aiyuk: Chiefs passing game will expose Eagles’ defense

One week ago, the 49ers were preparing to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. San Francisco’s opportunity to advance collapsed, primarily due to: (1) a decision to have a backup tight end block a premier pass rusher; and (2) that pass rusher hitting 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the arm and injuring his elbow.

But for that moment, the 49ers may have won the game. San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk wholeheartedly believes that.

“We have a talented football team,” Aiyuk recently told The SFNiners, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We have, hands down, the best football team in the league . Hands down. . . . I’m not going even going to argue with anyone who thinks they should argue that.”

Aiyuk also believes that the Philadelphia defense is going to be exposed in seven days by a very potent Kansas City offense.

“I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said, via Grant Cohn of SI.com. “They talk about them being a good defense — I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”

They say it’s better to be lucky than good. I say lucky doesn’t last, good does.

We’ll find out in a week whether the Eagles are lucky, good, or a little bit of both. If we’re all lucky, it should be a good Super Bowl.

Far better than the game between the 49ers and Eagles, in part because San Francisco dressed only two quarterbacks -- and did a less-than-good job of protecting their starter.