Brandon Beane: Bills got a “raw deal” not receiving a third-round compensatory pick

The NFL’s formula for allocating compensatory picks is so complex that even the league itself sometimes makes mistakes in trying to calculate it. That’s what the Bills thought happened to them when they didn’t receive a third-round compensatory pick for losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is not happy that he only got a fourth-round pick for Edmunds. He says Buffalo and San Francisco, which got a fourth instead of a third for losing Jimmy Garoppolo, were the two teams that were screwed by the league’s compensatory pick process.

“It did surprise me. I think us and San Francisco, we got a raw deal,” Beane said. “We had separate Zooms with the league trying to go through how it was calculated, because by even their accounts, as we were checking with them through the year, we clearly had a third-rounder.”

Beane said that NFL contracts are growing increasingly complex with void years and the league’s compensatory pick calculations haven’t kept up.

“It’s with all the conversions, the voids and things like that. Numbers that are not really numbers,” Beane said.

Beane said the Bills did everything they could to persuade the NFL that they should have had a third-round compensatory pick.

“It was a major blow because we had planned for that and I know San Fran felt the same way,” Beane said. “We did our best, and they said no deal.”