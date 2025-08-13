Brandon Beane: James Cook is another draft pick we’re excited to extend

James Cook and the Bills made it official on Wednesday morning, with the running back signing his contract extension.

General Manager Brandon Beane shared his excitement about the deal with reporters shortly after Cook put pen to paper.

“This is the new young core that we’re putting our money into,” Beane said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “We want to draft, develop, and re-sign. This is another draft pick we’re proud of, and we’re excited to get extended. He’s got a skillset we want to maintain in this offense. There was never a case of not wanting to extend him.

“Once we got him back on the practice field, we really worked hard [on Tuesday],” Beane added. “I think it was roughly 11 o’clock or so last night where we were able to say both sides were good with this.”

Cook had been staging a hold-in and didn’t participate in Buffalo’s first preseason game over the weekend. But now that’s over, with Cook signing a four-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

With a new deal could come bigger numbers. Cook was on the field for only 48 percent of offensive snaps in his 16 games played last season. He still led the league with 16 touchdowns, rushing for 1,009 yards while catching 32 passes for 258 yards with two TDs. He’s now reached the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons.

“We think he can take more, but we do want to use our other weapons,” Beane said. “Like anything, it’s that fine balance. Some of it is not him wanting out, it’s us throwing as many different pieces and looks for the defense while also keeping him fresh.

“He’s an explosive talent, and if you overuse them and they get wear and tear, they’re not the same player. We do think he can be a three-down player. We’re excited with where he’s at. I don’t think he’s been overtaxed or ‘Man, his tread on his tires is getting worn’ by any means.”

In 49 career games with 29 starts, Cook has rushed for 2,638 yards with 20 TDs and caught 97 passes for 883 yards with seven scores.