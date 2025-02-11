Brandon Graham: Give me “a little minute” to figure out 2025 plans

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham worked his way back from a triceps tear to play in Super Bowl LIX and he recorded a tackle during the 40-22 win.

Next up for Graham is determining whether he wants to play again in 2025. The 15-year veteran is not under contract and he said on WIP Tuesday that he and his wife are “getting the conversations going” about what he will do.

Graham said the comeback from injury to be part of a dominant defensive effort was a “fairy tale” and he said he appreciates that he has “a chance to go out on my terms” as he contemplates his future. Graham said he’ll take “a little minute” to sort it all out.

“I’m gonna talk with [General Manager Howie Roseman] and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one,” Graham said. “I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure I go about this the right way.”

Graham is already the Eagles’ career leader in games played and he joins kicker Jake Elliott, right tackle Lane Johnson, and long snapper Rick Lovato as the only players to be part of both Eagles Super Bowl champions.