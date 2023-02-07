 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham: You can’t play scared of Patrick Mahomes

  
Published February 7, 2023 10:23 AM
nbc_pft_reidlegacy_230207
February 7, 2023 01:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Peter King to unpack what a second Super Bowl win would mean to Andy Reid and what impact it would have on his future.

The Eagles have racked up sacks at near historic levels this season, but they haven’t had to tangle with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet.

If the Eagles get five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they will have the most in a single season by any defense in NFL history. They’ve done that by attacking quarterbacks every week and defensive end Brandon Graham said Tuesday they can’t play any differently because of the playmaking ability that Mahomes has shown throughout his NFL career.

“You’ve got to take your shot ,” Graham said, via Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports. “You can’t play scared. You see when teams play that way, he carves you up. So, I’ll take my shot, and if he makes a play, well, he gets paid too.”

The Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance ended with a loss because they weren’t able to protect Mahomes against the Buccaneers. The Eagles will be hoping for a similar outcome while the Chiefs will be trying to show that the moves they made to rebuild their line were the right ones.