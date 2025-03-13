Brandon Parker, Storm Norton re-sign with Falcons

The Falcons re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Parker and Storm Norton, the team announced Thursday.

Parker, 29m initially signed with the Falcons on Sept. 10 but did not play a down in 2024. He has played both left and right tackle in his NFL career.

The Raiders made Parker a third-round pick in 2018, and he also has played for the 49ers. In his career, Parker has 33 starts and 59 appearances.

Norton, 30, has played six NFL seasons, the past two with the Falcons.

In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games with one start, seeing action on 127 offensive snaps and 82 on special teams.

He went undrafted in 2017 and signed with the Lions. He made his NFL debut with the Vikings in 2018, and he played 35 games with 18 starts with the Chargers in 2020-22.

The Falcons return all but one member of their starting offensive line from 2024 as center Drew Dalman signed with the Bears.