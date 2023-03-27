 Skip navigation
Brandon Staley on possible Justin Herbert extension: Those talks are ongoing

  
Published March 27, 2023 02:14 PM
March 27, 2023 08:23 AM
Brandon Staley thinks there’s a way to retain Austin Ekeler, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out what’s realistic for both sides to make it work in L.A.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of three signal-callers selected in the 2020 draft who seems sure to receive a second contract by the time the 2023 regular season begins.

The 2020 AP offensive rookie of the year, Herbert has set himself up for a big payday with his work over his first few seasons, including leading Los Angeles to its first playoff berth since 2018 last season.

During the annual league meeting on Monday, head coach Brandon Staley said the Chargers are working on a new deal with Herbert’s representation.

“I think those talks are ongoing , I think we’re at the beginning of all of that, but we all know how we feel about him,” Staley said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “I think navigating this process we have a really good relationship with his team and I’m confident Justin Herbert’s going to be our quarterback for a long time and that we’ll make sure that we get a great deal done.

“These contracts are really complex. You’re talking about a lot of different things and there’s other quarterbacks certainly that are going through the same thing right now. … Just be patient, but the major takeaway is Justin Herbert is going to be our quarterback and we’re so excited that he’s leading our franchise.”

In 2022, Herbert completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was the first time he finished with fewer than 30 touchdowns, as he passed for 31 in his rookie season and 38 in 2021.

Herbert, along with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, each seem all but certain to receive a second contract at some point in the next few months. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected one spot before Herbert, may also get a new deal before the regular season.