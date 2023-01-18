 Skip navigation
Brandon Staley: There’s another gear we can get to offensively

  
Published January 18, 2023 09:46 AM
The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day on Tuesday, but head coach Brandon Staley remains on the job after the team blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in last Saturday night’s playoff game.

At a press conference Wednesday, Staley said that he believes “there is another gear we can get to” offensively and that the team needs needs to find a “different level” at the line of scrimmage to make that happen. The Chargers ranked 30th in rushing yards this season, which makes that an obvious area where they need to improve in 2023.

Staley mentioned Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan as offensive coaches that he’d like to borrow from as the team moves forward and said that he believes the chance to work with quarterback Justin Herbert will make the job an appealing one despite the way the season ended.

“We have one of the top jobs in the league,” Staley said.

There’s been no word on candidates that will be interviewing with the Chargers at this point. Once that list is known, it will be easier to say if Staley’s right about the appeal of the current situation in Los Angeles.