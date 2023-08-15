Breece Hall: Adding Dalvin Cook will bring best out of everybody

It’s been an evenful couple of days in the Jets backfield.

Monday brought word that the team agreed to terms with free agent running back Dalvin Cook and that signing became official on Tuesday. Tuesday is also when 2022 second-round pick Breece Hall was activated from the PUP list and cleared to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL last season.

Hall impressed as a rookie before his injury, but Cook’s arrival means he’s returning to a different situation from the one he was in last year. He was asked at a Tuesday press conference if he’s concerned about a diminished role in this year’s offense.

“Nah. Like I said, it’s another great guy we’re adding to the room,” Hall said, via SNY. “It’s going to be a good competition. It’s going to bring the best out of everybody. When he comes in, all of our reps might get lessened and we’re gonna have to work him in so it’s gonna make us do the most of what we can with our reps. It’s going to be fun. He’s gonna challenge us, we’re gonna challenge ourselves and we’re gonna challenge him as well, so it’s going to be fun.”

Hall said he’s confident he will be ready to go in Week One, but Cook’s addition means the Jets should be well stocked in the backfield against the Bills in any circumstances.