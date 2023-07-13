 Skip navigation
Breece Hall: I think we have an answer for everything on offense

  
Published July 13, 2023 08:04 AM

The Jets crashed out of the playoff chase with a six-game losing streak to close the 2022 sseason and the team’s offensive ineffectiveness was central to that losing streak.

Poor quarterback play was a major reason for that ineffectiveness and the Jets addressed that by trading for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The team also acquired wideouts Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb before drafting running back Israel Abanikanda during an offseason that transformed their lock on offense.

How Rodgers will fare with his new team is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2023 season, but Jets running back Breece Hall isn’t overly concerned. During an appearance on NFL Network, Hall, who is coming back from a torn ACL, said he thinks the unit now has all the pieces in place for success.

“I mean with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything ,” Hall said. “If you don’t want to load the box, Aaron’s going to get the ball off all day, if you do we’ve got the RPOs and we’ve got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbones of our defense to rely on, so we’re excited for that, for sure.”

Hall expects to be ready to play in the first week of the regular season and expectations will be high for the Jets offense whether or not he’s in the lineup against the Bills on the first Monday night of the regular season.