Breece Hall is expected to play Sunday

The Jets are set to have running back Breece Hall in the lineup against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Hall was listed as questionable to play due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. Hall returned to the field for the final two days of on-field work and multiple reports say he is expected to play.

Hall has 152 carries for 632 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has also caught 46 passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jets also listed linebacker C.J. Mosley as questionable with the neck injury that kept him out for all of November. His status will be updated 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in New Jersey.