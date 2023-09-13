Breece Hall, Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown limited in practice

Running back Breece Hall (knee), right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) were full participants in Saturday’s practice, and all three played in Monday night’s victory over the Bills despite having questionable designations.

Brown and Becton played all 54 snaps. Hall played 17 as he continues to work his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2022 season, but he gained 147 yards on only 11 touches.

The three players were limited in Wednesday’s practice as they begin preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Monday was Becton’s first regular-season game since Sept. 12, 2021, his only game action the past two seasons. He’s come a long way after two separate season-ending knee injuries.