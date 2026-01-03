 Skip navigation
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers 'better football team' than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus' recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Breece Hall will not play on Sunday

  
Published January 3, 2026 03:16 PM

Breece Hall may have played his final down in a Jets uniform.

The Jets downgraded Hall to out for Sunday’s game against the Bills. The running back had been listed as questionable to play due to a knee injury.

Hall had set career highs with 243 carries and 1,035 yards as one of the brightest spots of a 3-13 Jets team in 2025. The 2022 second-round pick tore his ACL as a rookie, but he’s appeared in 48 games over the last three seasons. For his career, Hall has 755 carries for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 188 catches for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Hall is in the final year of his rookie deal, so the Jets could try to re-sign him or use a franchise tag to keep Hall from hitting the open market. If neither of those occurs, Hall should be a prominent name in the early days of free agency in March,