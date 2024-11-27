 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Turkey.jpg
PFT Draft: What I want on my Thanksgiving plate
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_rodgersbelichick_241127.jpg
Chances of Rodgers, Belichick uniting in New York

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Turkey.jpg
PFT Draft: What I want on my Thanksgiving plate
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241127.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
nbc_pft_rodgersbelichick_241127.jpg
Chances of Rodgers, Belichick uniting in New York

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Breece Hall won’t practice Wednesday, Tyron Smith could go on IR

  
Published November 27, 2024 10:49 AM

The Jets aren’t shutting quarterback Aaron Rodgers down because of the various injuries he’s been dealing with in recent weeks, but they may be without some other offensive regulars against the Seahawks this weekend.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters at a press conference that running back Breece Hall will not take part in practice on Wednesday. Hall is dealing with a knee injury and Ulbrich said he is hopeful that he’ll be able to go come the weekend.

Left tackle Tyron Smith’s outlook sounds a little more pessimistic. Smith has been out with a neck injury and Ulbrich said that the veteran could go on injured reserve. That would keep Smith out four games and, given the calendar and Smith’s history, it could be a season-ending move.

There’s some better news on defense. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is set to practice after missing the last four games with a neck injury.