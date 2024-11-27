Breece Hall won’t practice Wednesday, Tyron Smith could go on IR

The Jets aren’t shutting quarterback Aaron Rodgers down because of the various injuries he’s been dealing with in recent weeks, but they may be without some other offensive regulars against the Seahawks this weekend.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters at a press conference that running back Breece Hall will not take part in practice on Wednesday. Hall is dealing with a knee injury and Ulbrich said he is hopeful that he’ll be able to go come the weekend.

Left tackle Tyron Smith’s outlook sounds a little more pessimistic. Smith has been out with a neck injury and Ulbrich said that the veteran could go on injured reserve. That would keep Smith out four games and, given the calendar and Smith’s history, it could be a season-ending move.

There’s some better news on defense. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is set to practice after missing the last four games with a neck injury.