Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers “will do great” with Jets

Fifteen years after the Packers traded franchise quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets, the Packers have traded franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

Favre, whom the Jets acquired for only a third-round pick (a steal in comparison to the Rodgers package), believes Rodgers will thrive in New York.

“Aaron will do great!!!! ” Favre said in a text message to Ed Werder of ESPN.com, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He’s a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you’re not going to catch him by surprise very often. . . . And I think [he’s] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than bet against him.”

Favre, for his part, had a great start with the Jets in 2008. A partially torn biceps tendon resulted in the Jets missing the playoffs after climbing to the No. 1 seed in the AFC in November.

For Rodgers, the biggest questions are: (1) can he stay sufficiently healthy?; (2) can he get sufficiently comfortable?; and (3) can he sufficiently hold off Father Time, as his 40th birthday approaches?

The Jets are banking on all three answers to be yes, given what they’ve given up to get Rodgers. In addition to this year’s second-round pick and a flip-flop of No. 13 and No. 15 in round one (it’s amazing to watch folks who defend the trade act like that’s a throwaway term), next year’s second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers takes only 65 percent of the snaps.

He can miss nearly six games. They can miss the playoffs. They can have a losing record. They can, in theory, have a top-five pick. As long as Rodgers takes at least 65 percent of the snap, that selection goes to the Packers.

Meanwhile, Favre had a nice little break from issues that seem to be slightly more relevant and pressing than whether he thinks Aaron Rodgers will be good, bad, or otherwise in New York.