 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers “will do great” with Jets

  
Published April 26, 2023 07:32 PM
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230426
April 26, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how Aaron Rodgers could play a critical role in Zach Wilson’s growth and potentially set the Jets up to transition down the road.

Fifteen years after the Packers traded franchise quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets, the Packers have traded franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

Favre, whom the Jets acquired for only a third-round pick (a steal in comparison to the Rodgers package), believes Rodgers will thrive in New York.

Aaron will do great!!!! ” Favre said in a text message to Ed Werder of ESPN.com, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “He will handle the transition as well as anyone. [He’s a] very smart and instinctive person, on and off the field. In other words, you’re not going to catch him by surprise very often. . . . And I think [he’s] the best at making everyone around him better. I would rather not bet at all than bet against him.”

Favre, for his part, had a great start with the Jets in 2008. A partially torn biceps tendon resulted in the Jets missing the playoffs after climbing to the No. 1 seed in the AFC in November.

For Rodgers, the biggest questions are: (1) can he stay sufficiently healthy?; (2) can he get sufficiently comfortable?; and (3) can he sufficiently hold off Father Time, as his 40th birthday approaches?

The Jets are banking on all three answers to be yes, given what they’ve given up to get Rodgers. In addition to this year’s second-round pick and a flip-flop of No. 13 and No. 15 in round one (it’s amazing to watch folks who defend the trade act like that’s a throwaway term), next year’s second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers takes only 65 percent of the snaps.

He can miss nearly six games. They can miss the playoffs. They can have a losing record. They can, in theory, have a top-five pick. As long as Rodgers takes at least 65 percent of the snap, that selection goes to the Packers.

Meanwhile, Favre had a nice little break from issues that seem to be slightly more relevant and pressing than whether he thinks Aaron Rodgers will be good, bad, or otherwise in New York.