Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers should give it another go

Aaron Rodgers is contemplating his football future. His Green Bay predecessor, who knows a thing or two about contemplating football futures, has some advice.

“If you want to play, if there’s anything in your gut that’s telling you, man, I think I could go one more year then I would say do it,” Favre told TMZ.com, via Christopher Kuhagen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Because you can’t go back. Once you leave, that’s it. You move on. If there’s any little inkling in him that he wants to play and prove that he can still do it at a high level I would say do it.”

Favre left multiple times and came back. But he kept coming back because he knew that, as he now says, once it’s truly over, it is indeed over.

Favre explained that he left for good after the 2010 season because he knew he’d had enough. He also thinks Rodgers can still do it.

His confidence comes from Rodgers’s performance in a Week 18 win over Miami.

“That’s the Aaron Rodgers we know,” Favre said. “He’s making all the throws. Guys are responding to it. Where’s that been all year? I don’t know. But I do think he has some juice left in the tank.”

The other question is whether Rodgers wants the last two years to be his final act in football, and whether he’s confident that 2025 would end better than 2023 and 2024.

The Jets won’t even begin to make their decision about Rodgers until they have a new G.M. and a new head coach. For now, it seems like Rodgers wants to move on, but that he wants the Jets to be the ones to end it.

If/when that happens, Rodgers will have the chance to look for a spot for next year. There likely will be options. The question is whether he thinks the team he picks has enough to allow him to finish with a flourish before walking away for good.