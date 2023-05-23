Brett Maher will work out for Broncos

The Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus with a post-June 1 designation to save $3.75 million on their salary cap. They now have to find a replacement.

To that end, the team will work out Brett Maher on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Maher was with Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2021.

The Cowboys decided to move on from Maher after he developed a case of the yips in the postseason.

Maher made 90.6 percent of his field goal attempts and 94.3 percent of his extra points in the regular season in 2022. But after missing a PAT in Week 18 at Washington, Maher set an NFL record with four missed extra points in the wild card playoff win at Tampa.

He had another PAT blocked in the divisional round loss to the 49ers on a low kick that was headed left.