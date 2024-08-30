Brett Veach: Hollywood Brown is “certainly trending in the right direction”

The Chiefs don’t have many injury concerns as they are now less than a week away from kicking off the 2024 season against the Ravens.

But receiver Hollywood Brown’s status remains in question for Week 1.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, General Manager Brett Veach had a positive update on the wideout, who has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener against Jacksonville on Aug. 10. Veach noted that the issue is similar to what former Chief Tyreek Hill went through back in 2019, which kept him off the field for four games.

“I don’t like talking about medical because if I say something and he’s ahead of that timeline or behind that timeline then I don’t want to put any more pressure on the kid,” Veach said, via transcript from the team. “I probably can confidently say it was similar to Tyreek, and I think given that timeline I think it falls within the timeline that Tyreek went through, but I know he’s here every day. He’s to the point now where he can laugh without pain, so that’s a good thing.

“He’s certainly trending in the right direction, and look, there was a reason why we didn’t put him on the IR to start the season.”

Had the Chiefs placed Brown on injured reserve, he would be out for at least the first four weeks. So Veach is effectively saying that Brown should be back sooner rather than later — and at the latest Week 4.

Kansas City signed Brown to a one-year deal in March. He caught 51 passes for 574 yards with four touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2023.