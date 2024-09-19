Brevin Jordan out for the season with a torn ACL

The Texans placed tight end Brevin Jordan on injured reserve Wednesday. A day later comes word that Jordan is done for the season.

Will Kunkel of Fox26 reports that Jordan tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Jordan had two catches for 7 yards the first two weeks of the season. Dalton Schultz and fourth-round pick Cade Stover are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.

The Texans made Jordan a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he has spent his career in Houston. Jordan is in the final year of his rookie contract.