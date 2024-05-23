 Skip navigation
Brian Branch had surgery, Lions expect him back for camp

  
Published May 23, 2024 02:23 PM

Lions defensive back Brian Branch was spotted in a walking boot and using a knee scooter while in Detroit for the draft last month and head coach Dan Campbell updated his condition on Thursday.

Campbell didn’t specify the exact nature of Branch’s injury, but said the 2023 second-round pick “he had a little cleanup” of something that the team thought might be able to heal on its own. Campbell joked that Branch also likes using the scooter before providing a rough timetable for his return to the field.

“We feel like he’s progressing well,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go in camp, if not early enough, he’ll certainly get enough reps to be ready for the season. That’s how we feel right now.”

Branch appeared in 18 games over the regular season and playoffs last year and started 10 of them. He had 94 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.