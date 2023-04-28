Brian Branch on why he came back: “I just wanted to enjoy this moment”
Published April 28, 2023 04:23 PM
nbc_pft_jahmyrgibbs_230428
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re surprised the Lions traded back from No. 6 to No. 12 with the Cardinals to grab Jahmyr Gibbs instead of selecting Bijan Robinson.
Of the four players who were in the green room last night but who weren’t picked, only Alabama defensive back Brian Branch came back for Friday. He finally heard his name called, to the Lions at pick No. 45.
After Branch was selected, Melissa Stark asked him why he came back.
“Just felt like being here was important,” Branch said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I just wanted to enjoy this moment. I feel I should have been called yesterday, but God got a plan and I’m happy that it’s Detroit.”
Quarterback Will Levis, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defensive end Keion White opted not to come back for a second night. All four have now been picked.