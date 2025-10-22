 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Burns out of practice, Giants designate Graham Gano for return

  
Published October 22, 2025 06:53 PM

The Giants waived kicker Jude McAtamney after he missed two extra points in last Sunday’s 33-32 loss to the Broncos and they could get veteran Graham Gano back in the role for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Gano was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has missed the last four games with a groin injury and he was listed as a full participant in his return to the practice field.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (hip) was not able to welcome Gano back. Burns was listed as out of practice along with cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), linebacker Chauncey Golston (neck), and safety Jevon Holland (knee).

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (ankle), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (concussion), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were listed as limited participants. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (ankle) was a full participant.