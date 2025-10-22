Brian Burns out of practice, Giants designate Graham Gano for return

The Giants waived kicker Jude McAtamney after he missed two extra points in last Sunday’s 33-32 loss to the Broncos and they could get veteran Graham Gano back in the role for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Gano was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. He has missed the last four games with a groin injury and he was listed as a full participant in his return to the practice field.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (hip) was not able to welcome Gano back. Burns was listed as out of practice along with cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), linebacker Chauncey Golston (neck), and safety Jevon Holland (knee).

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (ankle), right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (concussion), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) were listed as limited participants. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (ankle) was a full participant.