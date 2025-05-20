Brian Callahan: Cam Ward has done a nice job of integrating himself

The No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft is adjusting well to life as a pro.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan gave Cam Ward positive marks for his first few weeks in the club’s offseason program when asked about the quarterback on Tuesday.

“Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself,” Callahan said in a Tuesday press conference. “A lot of that is just knowing the play call, being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo, getting familiar with the receivers and what the words mean, and how to call it, how your snap count sounds. All that stuff has been really well done on his part.”

While Ward was selected at No. 1 and is widely expected to open the season as Tennessee’s starter, the quarterback has not officially been given that role. Will Levis, who’s started 21 games for the Titans over the last two seasons, is also technically in the mix at this point.

“I’ve been pleased with their demeanor and their approach,” Callahan said of both Levis and Ward. “Will’s done a really nice job of getting better at things he needed to get better at. I’ve felt really pretty good about his offseason work and how he’s come back.

“They’ve both done a really nice job getting up to speed where they needed to. Both have had different things that they’re trying to get accomplished. But I’m happy with where that’s at.”

With the Titans still in Phase II of the offseason program, Callahan said the reps at QB are evenly split.

“We’re not competing right now. It’ll change probably a little bit when we get to the actual OTAs and we’ve got 7-on-7 and team work and stuff like that,” Callahan said. “But right now, they’re really not going against anybody, so we just roll through it. They’re probably roughly about even all the way through, which is pretty standard for this time of year.”

The Titans also have Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen on their roster at quarterback. We’ll see how they end up distributing their reps behind center once the club reaches OTAs.