nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Brian Callahan: Cam Ward’s play encouraging, but he hasn’t arrived yet

  
Published August 11, 2025 07:00 AM

First overall pick Cam Ward got his first taste of game action in Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers and the Titans quarterback handled two offensive possessions before leaving the game.

After a quick three and out in the first quarter, Ward led the Titans on an 11-play touchdown drive. Ward hooked up with wide receiver Calvin Ridley three times for 50 yards early in the drive and finished his day 5-of-8 for 67 yards, which earned him praise from head coach Brian Callahan on Sunday along with a reminder that there is a lot more room for the rookie to grow.

“Cam certainly hasn’t arrived yet,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “We have a lot of things we’re still working on. I thought it was a good start for him, encouraging. It was productive, but there’s a couple of things we’re going to keep grinding on. Still working on getting the ball out fast, still working on the timing of it. . . . There’s plenty of things we’re still working on with Cam.”

No one would expect a rookie to be a finished product, so Ward would seem to be right where he’s supposed to be at this point in the calendar. The key will be continuing to show growth over the course of a season that may not feature much winning as the Titans try to build a winner around a quarterback they believe can lead them for years to come.