Brian Callahan: I want Will Levis to be Will Levis and do it his way

The Titans added a lot this offseason. They are not adding at the most important position on the field.

Tennessee is building around Will Levis, a second-round pick in 2023.

Levis will have a second offense, a second head coach, a second play-caller in his second season.

“He’s got two things going on,” new coach Brian Callahan said, via NFL.com. “He’s trying to build relationships and be a leader, as well as learn an entirely new way of doing and playing football than he’s been accustomed to in his first year. He’s got a lot on his plate.”

Levis also is tasked with becoming a team leader now that he’s “the guy.”

So far, so good in the first few days of the team’s offseason program.

“I’ve been very pleased with his demeanor, his actions, as he’s started the offseason program,” Callahan said. “And again, we’re in our first few days, but really excited about where he’s headed in that role.”

Levis made nine starts as a rookie and finished with 1,808 passing yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. The Titans went 3-6 with Levis starting.

“I want Will to be him,” Callahan said. “He’s got to do it in his own way. You can’t make people do anything that’s outside of their character or it doesn’t come across as genuine. I think Will does a really good job of staying true to who he is.

“I need Will to just be the best version of himself and he’s got a job to do as the leader of the offense as the leader of the football team. And I think he understands that.”

Levis will have more weapons this season with Calvin Ridley to go with DeAndre Hopkins at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver.

Now, it’s up to Levis to take another step.

“He’s very determined to improve his game,” Callahan said. “You have that part, you’ve got a chance to do a lot of really cool things. But I’ve seen that from him in this early portion. He’s front and center; he takes notes; he asks questions. He does all the things you’d want to see early in the process of a guy that’s trying to improve his game and get better.”