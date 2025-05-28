Brian Callahan: QBs will rotate during OTAs, don’t read too much into it

After selecting Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, the Titans would surely like to get the quarterback ready to play as soon as possible.

But at this point, head coach Brian Callahan is planning on rotating plenty of players through the reps at OTAs — including the quarterbacks.

Callahan began his Wednesday press conference by talking about that.

“As far as quarterback and quarterback reps and how that’s all going to work is, I’m not going to sit up here and give you guys weekly and daily updates as to who takes reps and when. Right now, there’s a whole lot of rotation going on at all positions. So there’s guys that you might see out there with the ‘ones’ or with the ‘twos’ — it’s really irrelevant at this point in time,” Callahan said, using air quotes for emphasis. “All guys are rotating. They’re all going through the process. There is no ones, twos, starters — all that stuff is what you see is going to be a rotation. Whatever you see today might be different tomorrow. So, I wouldn’t read too much into who goes when and why at this point. It’s sort of irrelevant to our process.

“There’s a plan in place for all the quarterbacks. So, just so we don’t have to do this every day, I’ll save you guys the questioning and just understand that there’s a time and a place for the guys to rotate, and that’ll be what it is. Whoever’s first, or second, or third doesn’t really matter at this point. We’re still teaching and getting ready to go compete in training camp.”

Aside from Ward, the Titans have Will Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle at quarterback. So while those four will be rotating throughout the offseason program, we’ll see how things change once the Titans get to training camp in the summer.

